Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boron, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in Boron?

Posted by 
Boron Today
Boron Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0aSzlJ9w00

(BORON, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Boron?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Boron area was $3.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.88 to $4.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boron area appeared to be at 76, at 6158 E Ca-58.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76

6158 E Ca-58, Boron
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.29
$4.39
$4.69
$4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
5
Followers
92
Post
659
Views
ABOUT

With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boron, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love S Travel Stop#Boron Frontage Rd N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Save $0.41 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Boron

(BORON, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Boron area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.88 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 76 at 6158 E Ca-58, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.29.
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Check out these homes on the Boron market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: If you are looking for land. I can accommodate you with this cute 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home.The house sits on an acre
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Boron

(BORON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.71 if you’re buying diesel in Boron, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Boron area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 12366 Boron Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.79.
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Boron gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BORON, CA) According to Boron gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N. Regular there was listed at $3.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.39 at Chevron at 5852 E Ca-58, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Boron

(BORON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.11 if you’re buying diesel in Boron, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Boron area on Tuesday, found that Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.08 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 5852 E Ca-58, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.19.
Boron, CAPosted by
Boron Today

Coming soon: Boron events

1. Mastering Project Management; 2. AVE Racing Pure Hi Dez Off-Road Series #5; 3. CAPTAIN'S SUMMIT EXPO 2021; 4. LA F.A.M.E STUDIOS FOR FINE ARTS AND FASHION; 5. *SUSPENDED (for now)* :) California City Arts Commission Open Studio;