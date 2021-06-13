Where’s the most expensive gas in Boron?

(BORON, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Boron?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Boron area was $3.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.88 to $4.29 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boron area appeared to be at 76, at 6158 E Ca-58.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 6158 E Ca-58, Boron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.69 $ 4.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 27201 Boron Frontage Rd N. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.