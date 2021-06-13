Cancel
Stuart, IA

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Stuart as of Sunday

Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 8 days ago
(STUART, IA) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Stuart area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.91, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stuart area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 803 State St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

803 State St, Dexter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kum & Go at 629 S Division St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stuart News Alert

Stuart News Alert

Stuart, IA
ABOUT

With Stuart News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

