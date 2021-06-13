Are you overpaying for gas in Jeffersonville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) If you’re paying more than $3.07 for gas in the Jeffersonville area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jeffersonville area was $3.07 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 12320 Old Us Rte 35 Nw.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.23
$3.94
$3.45
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.12
$3.21
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.12
$--
$--
$3.55
|card
card$3.12
$--
$3.55
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$3.44
$3.83
$3.55
|card
card$3.01
$3.36
$3.62
$3.61
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 13023 Us-35. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.