Don’t overpay for gas in Van Horn: Analysis shows most expensive station

(VAN HORN, TX) Gas prices vary across the Van Horn area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Van Horn area ranged from $3.08 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.15 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1801 Fontage Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1801 Fontage Rd, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

Alon 400 Van Horn Dr, Van Horn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 501 Van Horn Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.08 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.