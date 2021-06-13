Paying too much for gas Cook? Analysis shows most expensive station

(COOK, MN) If you’re paying more than $2.84 for gas in the Cook area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Cook area ranged from $2.84 per gallon to $2.84, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Cook area appeared to be at Spur, at 11 S Us-53.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Spur at 11 S Us-53. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.