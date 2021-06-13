Don’t overpay for gas in Byers: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BYERS, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Byers?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.12 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Byers area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Byers area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 527 Us-36.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 527 Us-36, Byers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Gasamat at 56920 E Colfax Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.12 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.