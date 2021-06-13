Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kingsville

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Kingsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kingsville area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 1911 S Ridge Rd E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 1911 S Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

BP 4000 Park Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.45

Clark 3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.45

Sheetz 2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.77 $ --

Speedway 2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

Circle K 5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ 3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Grab & Go at 5760 Oh-193. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.