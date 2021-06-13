Cancel
Kingsville, OH

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Kingsville

Kingsville Post
 8 days ago
(KINGSVILLE, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Kingsville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kingsville area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.86 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 1911 S Ridge Rd E.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

1911 S Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

BP

4000 Park Ave, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.45

Clark

3312 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.45

Sheetz

2411 N Ridge Rd E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.77
$--

Speedway

2309 N Ridge E, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.37
$3.57
$3.35

Circle K

5758 Main Ave, Ashtabula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.32
$3.67
$3.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Grab & Go at 5760 Oh-193. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

