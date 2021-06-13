Are you overpaying for gas in Fountain City? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FOUNTAIN CITY, WI) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Fountain City area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fountain City area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fountain City area appeared to be at Kwik Trip, at 43 S Shore Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fountain City area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Trip at 43 S Shore Dr. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.