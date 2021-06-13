Cancel
Wellfleet, MA

Are you overpaying for gas in Wellfleet? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Wellfleet Daily
Wellfleet Daily
 8 days ago
(WELLFLEET, MA) If you’re paying more than $3.16 for gas in the Wellfleet area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.16 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Wellfleet area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Wellfleet area appeared to be at Mobil, at 2683 State Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil

2683 State Hwy, Wellfleet
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.75
$3.95
$--

Shell

4565 State Hwy, North Eastham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.23
$3.49
$3.79
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 1600 State Hwy 6. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet Daily

Wellfleet, MA
