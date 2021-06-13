Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ellis

(ELLIS, KS) Gas prices vary across the Ellis area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ellis area ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.81 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 200 Washington St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 200 Washington St, Ellis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.33

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Co-op at 208 E 10Th St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.