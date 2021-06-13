Cancel
Milford, ME

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Milford

Milford News Watch
 8 days ago
(MILFORD, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Milford?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Milford area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.17 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 2 Stillwater Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving

2 Stillwater Ave, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.52
$3.87
$3.31

CITGO

19 Stillwater Ave, Orono
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$--
$--
$--
card
card$3.17
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Leadbetters at 232 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Milford, ME
With Milford News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

