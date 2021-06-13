Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Milford

(MILFORD, ME) Are you paying too much for gas in Milford?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Milford area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.17 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Irving, at 2 Stillwater Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 2 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 3.87 $ 3.31

CITGO 19 Stillwater Ave, Orono

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Leadbetters at 232 Main St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.