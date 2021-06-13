Cancel
John Day, OR

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in John Day as of Sunday

John Day Times
John Day Times
 8 days ago
(JOHN DAY, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in John Day?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the John Day area was $3.47 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.39 to $3.53 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the John Day area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 801 Us-26 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

801 Us-26 , John Day, Or
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.59

Mobil

133 Washington St, Canyon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.43
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Leathers at 603 W Main . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

