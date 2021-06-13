High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in John Day as of Sunday

(JOHN DAY, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in John Day?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the John Day area was $3.47 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.39 to $3.53 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the John Day area appeared to be at Sinclair, at 801 Us-26 .

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair 801 Us-26 , John Day, Or

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Mobil 133 Washington St, Canyon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.43 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Leathers at 603 W Main . As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.