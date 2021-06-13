(RONDA, NC) Gas prices vary across the Ronda area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ronda area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ronda area appeared to be at 76, at 4830 Clingman Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

76 4830 Clingman Rd, Ronda

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunbelt 620 N Bridge St, Elkin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.