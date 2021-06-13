Cancel
Ronda, NC

Don’t overpay for gas in Ronda: Analysis shows most expensive station

Ronda Today
 8 days ago
(RONDA, NC) Gas prices vary across the Ronda area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.22 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ronda area ranged from $2.67 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ronda area appeared to be at 76, at 4830 Clingman Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

76

4830 Clingman Rd, Ronda
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Sunbelt

620 N Bridge St, Elkin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sheetz at 401 Cc Camp Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

