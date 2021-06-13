Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Tonopah?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tonopah area was $3.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.62 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tonopah area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1206 Us-95 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1206 Us-95 N, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.69

76 1300 S Main St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.20 $ 3.69

Texaco 1500 S Erie St, Tonopah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.