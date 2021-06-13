Cancel
Tonopah, NV

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Tonopah

Tonopah Post
Tonopah Post
 8 days ago
(TONOPAH, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Tonopah?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Tonopah area was $3.73 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.62 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tonopah area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1206 Us-95 N.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1206 Us-95 N, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.69

76

1300 S Main St, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.20
$3.69

Texaco

1500 S Erie St, Tonopah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Tonopah Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Tonopah, NVPosted by
Tonopah Post

Tonopah gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.27 per gallon

(TONOPAH, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tonopah area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Tonopah, NVPosted by
Tonopah Post

Tonopah-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Must see to believe this charming time capsule of a property! Fully renovated interior will take you back to the 1920s. Exceptional craftsmanship and
Tonopah, NVPosted by
Tonopah Post

Diesel lookout: $0.27 savings at cheapest Tonopah station

(TONOPAH, NV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.27 if you’re buying diesel in Tonopah, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Tonopah area went to Rebel at 444 Depot Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.52 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.79, at Texaco at 1500 S Erie St, the survey found:
Tonopah, NVPosted by
Tonopah Post

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Tonopah area, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Tonopah area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.69, at Valero at 212 N Main St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.79, listed at Texaco at 1500 S Erie St.
Tonopah, NVPosted by
Tonopah Post

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Tonopah

(TONOPAH, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tonopah area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Rebel at 444 Depot Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.62 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Chevron at 1206 Us-95 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.