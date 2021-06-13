Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Paden City

(PADEN CITY, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Paden City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paden City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paden City area appeared to be at Becky's Fly Spot, at 33260 Oh-7 .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Becky's Fly Spot 33260 Oh-7 , New Matamoras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 7852 Tyler Hwy, Middlebourne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Certified Vine St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

BP 312 North St, New Martinsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 40019 Old Route 7, Hannibal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.