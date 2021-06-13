Cancel
Paden City, WV

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Paden City

Posted by 
Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ca0Au_0aSzl1M700

(PADEN CITY, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Paden City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Paden City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paden City area appeared to be at Becky's Fly Spot, at 33260 Oh-7 .

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Becky's Fly Spot

33260 Oh-7 , New Matamoras
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

BP

7852 Tyler Hwy, Middlebourne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Certified

Vine St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

BP

312 North St, New Martinsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

40019 Old Route 7, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 1142 S Bridge St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Paden City Today

Paden City Today

Paden City, WV
With Paden City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

