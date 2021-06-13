Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Crouse, NC

Where’s the most expensive gas in Crouse?

Posted by 
Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKlkT_0aSzl0TO00

(CROUSE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Crouse area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crouse area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1404 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crouse area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

1404 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.10
$--
$3.09

CITGO

2328 Country Club Rd, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

BP

1008 E Church St, Cherryville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19

Ingles

2130 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$2.99

Mobil

1627 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.30
$3.65
$2.99

RaceWay

1913 E Main St, Lincolnton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.35
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse Bulletin

Crouse, NC
23
Followers
90
Post
870
Views
ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Crouse, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Shell#Murphy Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Crouse, NCPosted by
Crouse Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Crouse Saturday

(CROUSE, NC) According to Crouse gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 2503 Lincolnton Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Express at 973 W Hwy 150, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Crouse, NCPosted by
Crouse Bulletin

Thirsty truck? Here's Crouse's cheapest diesel

(CROUSE, NC) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.12 in the greater Crouse area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Crouse area on Tuesday, found that Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was CITGO at 2328 Country Club Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.1.