Where’s the most expensive gas in Crouse?

(CROUSE, NC) Gas prices vary across the Crouse area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.84 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Crouse area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1404 E Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Crouse area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1404 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.10 $ -- $ 3.09

CITGO 2328 Country Club Rd, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1008 E Church St, Cherryville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Ingles 2130 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 2.99

Mobil 1627 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 2.99

RaceWay 1913 E Main St, Lincolnton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 471 N Generals Blvd. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.