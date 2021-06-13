High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Mcgregor as of Sunday

(MCGREGOR, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Mcgregor?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mcgregor area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.87 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mcgregor area appeared to be at Holiday, at 200 W Mn-210.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Holiday 200 W Mn-210, McGregor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 36040 Mn-65, McGregor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to McGregor Oil at 257 W Mn-210. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.