Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Gila Bend

(GILA BEND, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Gila Bend area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gila Bend area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gila Bend area appeared to be at Chevron, at 623 W Pima St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 623 W Pima St, Gila Bend

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.