Gila Bend, AZ

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Gila Bend

Gila Bend News Beat
 8 days ago
(GILA BEND, AZ) Gas prices vary across the Gila Bend area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gila Bend area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gila Bend area appeared to be at Chevron, at 623 W Pima St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

623 W Pima St, Gila Bend
card$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Love's Travel Stop at 820 W Pima St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Gila Bend News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

