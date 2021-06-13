Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Freer, TX

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Freer as of Sunday

Posted by 
Freer Today
Freer Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KkONc_0aSzkxv100

(FREER, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Freer area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Freer area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Freer area appeared to be at 76, at 116 E Riley St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

76

116 E Riley St, Freer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 100 W Riley St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Freer Today

Freer Today

Freer, TX
8
Followers
76
Post
505
Views
ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Freer, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Sunoco#W Riley St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Freer Today

Weather Forecast For Freer

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Freer: Monday, June 21: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June
Freer, TXPosted by
Freer Today

This is the cheapest gas in Freer right now

(FREER, TX) According to Freer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sunoco at 100 W Riley St. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at 76 at 116 E Riley St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Freer, TXPosted by
Freer Today

Sun forecast for Freer — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(FREER, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Freer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Freer, TXPosted by
Freer Today

Freer events coming up

1. AHS Class of "81" 40th Reunion; 2. VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL; 3. Almouie Pediatrics – Alice; 4. 1 Day Intruder Awareness and Response for Church Personnel - Alice, TX; 5. Alice High School @ Wal-Mart;
Freer, TXPosted by
Freer Today

Job alert: These Freer jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Freer: 1. Counselor; 2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly or Daily - Excellent Benefits; 4. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 5. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/29/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 10. CDL A OTR Drivers - Team and Solo - Great Benefits;
Freer, TXPosted by
Freer Today

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Freer

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Freer: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Multiple Positions Available; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Sales Manager Retail - Sign on Bonus Eligible; 4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Avg. $78k-$83.5k/Year + $6k Sign-On; 5. CDL Truck Driver - Guaranteed $1,350/Week - $1,000 Orientation Bonus; 6. CDL-A Driver Job / Avg. $80k/Yr / 2 Yrs Exp Req; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Excellent Benefits + 99% No-Touch; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $2,100 to $3,000/Week; 9. OTR Driving with Home Time - Avg $80k/Year; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Every Other Weekend - Earn Up to $220,000/Year;
Freer, TXPosted by
Freer Today

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Freer

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Freer: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Top Pay - Benefits; 2. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive; 3. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus; 4. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative;