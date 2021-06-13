High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Freer as of Sunday

(FREER, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.80 for gas in the Freer area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.75 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.80 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Freer area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Freer area appeared to be at 76, at 116 E Riley St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

76 116 E Riley St, Freer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 100 W Riley St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.