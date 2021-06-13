Paying too much for gas Chamberlain? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Are you paying too much for gas in Chamberlain?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chamberlain area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chamberlain area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 100 E Sd-16.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 100 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Cenex 1960 E King Ave, Chamberlain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 101 E Sd-16, Oacoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 202 E King St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.