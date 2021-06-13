Cancel
Chamberlain, SD

Paying too much for gas Chamberlain? Analysis shows most expensive station

Chamberlain News Alert
 8 days ago
(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Are you paying too much for gas in Chamberlain?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.96 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chamberlain area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chamberlain area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 100 E Sd-16.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66

100 E Sd-16, Oacoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

1960 E King Ave, Chamberlain
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$3.39
$3.09
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Shell

101 E Sd-16, Oacoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$2.99
$3.39
$3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 202 E King St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chamberlain, SD
ABOUT

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

