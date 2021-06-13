Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Rangely

(RANGELY, CO) Gas prices vary across the Rangely area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.51 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rangely area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rangely area appeared to be at Conoco, at 102 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 102 E Main St, Rangely

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.94 $ -- $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Loaf 'N Jug at 783 Co-64 W. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.