Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fosston, MN

Don’t overpay for gas in Fosston: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCPHp_0aSzktO700

(FOSSTON, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Fosston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fosston area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.79, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fosston area appeared to be at Palubicki's Express, at 101 N Johnson Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
3
Followers
74
Post
476
Views
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Fosston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Fosston, MNPosted by
Fosston News Beat

Check out these homes for sale in Fosston now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: The Country is Calling! This comfortable 5 bedroom, 2 bath home comes complete with numerous updates throughout the main floor and is waiting for
Fosston, MNPosted by
Fosston News Beat

Fosston gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FOSSTON, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Fosston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Fosston, MNPosted by
Fosston News Beat

Jump on Fosston’s rainy forecast today

(FOSSTON, MN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Fosston Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Fosston, MNPosted by
Fosston News Beat

Here’s the cheapest gas in Fosston Saturday

(FOSSTON, MN) According to Fosston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas. Palubicki's Express at 101 N Johnson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at LePiers C-Store at 320 First St E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.