Golden Meadow, LA

Don’t overpay for gas in Golden Meadow: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Golden Meadow Dispatch
Golden Meadow Dispatch
 8 days ago
(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Gas prices vary across the Golden Meadow area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Golden Meadow area was $2.68 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.67 to $2.69 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

208 N Alex Plaisance Blvd, Golden Meadow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

18513 La-3235, Galliano
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 705 N Alex Plaisance Blvd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.67 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Golden Meadow, LA
