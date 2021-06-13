Don’t overpay for gas in Limon: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LIMON, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Limon?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Limon area was $3.40 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.34 to $3.47 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 300 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 300 E Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ 3.81 $ -- $ 3.42

QWEST Fuel 915 Us-24, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.50

Phillips 66 2200 9Th St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.43 $ 3.78 $ -- $ 3.48

Loaf 'N Jug 707 Main St, Limon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ 4.12 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Flying J at 2495 Williams Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.