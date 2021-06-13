Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fairview
(FAIRVIEW, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Fairview area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairview area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 807 E State Rd.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$2.99
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 801 S Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.