Analysis shows most expensive gas in Fairview

(FAIRVIEW, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Fairview area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.04, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fairview area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 807 E State Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 807 E State Rd, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Country Store 401 N Main St, Fairview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 801 S Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.