Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Big Lake

(BIG LAKE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Lake?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Big Lake area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Lake area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 49 W 2Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Lake area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 49 W 2Nd St, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.35

Pilot 1310 E, Us-67, Big Lake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.