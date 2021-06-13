Cancel
Big Lake, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Big Lake

Big Lake Post
Big Lake Post
 8 days ago
(BIG LAKE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Lake?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Big Lake area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Lake area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 49 W 2Nd St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Lake area that as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

49 W 2Nd St, Big Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$--
$3.35

Pilot

1310 E, Us-67, Big Lake
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.39
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 1105 E 2Nd St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Big Lake Post

Big Lake Post

Big Lake, TX
With Big Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

