Onamia, MN

Are you overpaying for gas in Onamia? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

Posted by 
Onamia Voice
Onamia Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmjSC_0aSzkh2d00

(ONAMIA, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Onamia?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Onamia area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Onamia area appeared to be at Casey's, at 205 Lindquist St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 205 Lindquist St. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Onamia Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

