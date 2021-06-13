Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Exmore area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.82 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Exmore area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2668 Lankord Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Exmore area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2668 Lankord Hwy, Exmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to County Line at 2447 Lankford Hwy. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.82 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.