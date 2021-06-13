Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Machias

(MACHIAS, ME) Gas prices vary across the Machias area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Machias area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Machias area appeared to be at Irving, at 8 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Irving 8 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.50 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

Shell 56 Main St, Machias

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 211 Dublin St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.