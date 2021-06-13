Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Barnum, MN

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Barnum as of Sunday

Posted by 
Barnum News Alert
Barnum News Alert
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0aSzkeOS00

(BARNUM, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Barnum?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Barnum area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 3694 Cr-6.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Barnum area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart

3694 Cr-6, Barnum
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.40
$3.80
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 105 Arrowhead Ln. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Barnum News Alert

Barnum News Alert

Barnum, MN
6
Followers
89
Post
536
Views
ABOUT

With Barnum News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barnum, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minit Mart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Barnum, MNPosted by
Barnum News Alert

This is the cheapest gas in Barnum right now

(BARNUM, MN) According to Barnum gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 105 Arrowhead Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 105 Arrowhead Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.