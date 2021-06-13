High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Barnum as of Sunday

(BARNUM, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Barnum?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.01 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $2.95, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Barnum area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 3694 Cr-6.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Barnum area that as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 3694 Cr-6, Barnum

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.40 $ 3.80 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Cenex at 105 Arrowhead Ln. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.