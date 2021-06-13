Cancel
Shippenville, PA

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Shippenville

Shippenville Dispatch
Shippenville Dispatch
 8 days ago
(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Gas prices vary across the Shippenville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shippenville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 160 E State St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

160 E State St, Knox
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$3.45

Valero

401 W Main St, Clarion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.59
$3.85
$3.55

Frampton Oil

200 S 5Th Ave, Clarion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

uk

800 E Main St Clarion Pa, Clarion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.39
$3.69
$--

Kwik Fill

22386 S 5Th Ave, Clarion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.59

BP

22352 Route 68, Clarion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.39
$3.69
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 10315 Us-322. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville Dispatch

Shippenville, PA
ABOUT

With Shippenville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

