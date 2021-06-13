Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Shippenville

(SHIPPENVILLE, PA) Gas prices vary across the Shippenville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.19 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $3.24 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Shippenville area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sunoco, at 160 E State St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 160 E State St, Knox

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Valero 401 W Main St, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.85 $ 3.55

Frampton Oil 200 S 5Th Ave, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

uk 800 E Main St Clarion Pa, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Kwik Fill 22386 S 5Th Ave, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.59

BP 22352 Route 68, Clarion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 10315 Us-322. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.19 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.