Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Phillipsburg

(PHILLIPSBURG, KS) Are you paying too much for gas in Phillipsburg?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.09 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.75 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Phillipsburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Rangeland Coopertives, at 250 F St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Phillipsburg area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Rangeland Coopertives 250 F St, Phillipsburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alta at 695 State Street. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.