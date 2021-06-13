Cancel
New Town, ND

Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in New Town

New Town News Flash
 8 days ago
(NEW TOWN, ND) Gas prices vary across the New Town area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the New Town area was $3.11 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.84 to $3.24 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 712 1St St N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex

712 1St St N, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.19

Cenex

99 Coop St, New Town
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Van Hook Travel Center at 8258 39Th St Nw. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.84 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

