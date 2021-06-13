Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver, UT

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaver as of Sunday

Posted by 
Beaver Journal
Beaver Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0um42h_0aSzkXAF00

(BEAVER, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.52 for gas in the Beaver area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beaver area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.52 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1392 N 300 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaver area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1392 N 300 W, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.54

Flying J

653 W 1400 N, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.79

Shell

1532 S Main St, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.49

Conoco

1434 N 300 W, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.56
$3.71
$3.86
$3.50

Eagles Landing

1401 S Main St, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.56
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49

Chevron

1528 S 450 W, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.54
$3.74
$3.89
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 215 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Beaver Journal

Beaver Journal

Beaver, UT
4
Followers
74
Post
358
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Traffic
City
Beaver, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday#Sinclair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) Gas prices vary across the Beaver area, with some registering significantly above the average. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

Where's the cheapest gas in Beaver?

(BEAVER, UT) Gas prices vary across in the Beaver area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 215 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Shell at 1532 S Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

4-Day Weather Forecast For Beaver

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Beaver: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Partly sunny then isolated t-storms during the day; while isolated t-storms then partly cloudy
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

Save $0.20 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaver area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 215 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Flying J at 653 W 1400 N, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

Price check: Diesel prices around Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Beaver, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Beaver area on Tuesday, found that Sinclair at 215 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.45 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Flying J at 653 W 1400 N, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55.
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaver area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 1035 N Main St. Regular there was listed at $3.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 1392 N 300 W, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Beaver

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Beaver: 1. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home; 2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service); 3. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 4. Family Dollar, CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!;
Beaver, UTPosted by
Beaver Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Beaver

(BEAVER, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Beaver. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.