High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaver as of Sunday
(BEAVER, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.52 for gas in the Beaver area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beaver area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.52 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1392 N 300 W.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaver area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.54
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$3.71
$3.86
$3.50
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$3.74
$3.89
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 215 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.