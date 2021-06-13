High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Beaver as of Sunday

(BEAVER, UT) If you’re paying more than $3.52 for gas in the Beaver area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Beaver area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.52 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beaver area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1392 N 300 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beaver area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1392 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.54

Flying J 653 W 1400 N, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.79

Shell 1532 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Conoco 1434 N 300 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ 3.71 $ 3.86 $ 3.50

Eagles Landing 1401 S Main St, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Chevron 1528 S 450 W, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.89 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 215 N Main St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.