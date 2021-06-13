Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Santa Rosa area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Santa Rosa area ranged from $2.98 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Rosa area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at 3630 Historic Route 66.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 3630 Historic Route 66, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.53

Phillips 66 108 Coronado Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1315 Will Rogers Dr, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Phillips 66 at 108 Coronado Dr. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.98 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.