Sibley, IA

Don’t overpay for gas in Sibley: Analysis shows most expensive station

Sibley News Watch
 8 days ago
(SIBLEY, IA) Gas prices vary across the Sibley area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.78 per gallon to $3.14, with an average price of $2.90 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sibley area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Sinclair, at 1026 2Nd Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Sinclair

1026 2Nd Ave, Sibley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$2.78
$--
$2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 7022Nd Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Sibley News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

