Lutcher, LA

Paying too much for gas Lutcher? Analysis shows most expensive station

Lutcher Digest
 8 days ago
(LUTCHER, LA) Gas prices vary across the Lutcher area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lutcher area ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.8, with an average price of $2.74 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 3251 La-3125.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lutcher area that as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

3251 La-3125, Paulina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--

Shell

1779 La-3125, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.84

Stump's

220 Airline Hwy, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

22020 La-20, Vacherie
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$--
$2.89

Marathon

935 La-641, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$--

Taylor Express

964 La-3125, Gramercy
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.88

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 129 S Airline Ave. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

