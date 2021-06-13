Where’s the most expensive gas in Ozona?

(OZONA, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Ozona area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ozona area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.79 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 504 E 14Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 504 E 14Th St, Ozona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sunoco at 201 Del Rio St . As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.