Are you overpaying for gas in Lyman? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LYMAN, WY) Gas prices vary across the Lyman area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lyman area ranged from $3.32 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.34 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Unbranded, at 37066 I-80 Business Loop.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Unbranded 37066 I-80 Business Loop, Fort Bridger

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Maverik at 222 S Main. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.32 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.