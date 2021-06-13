Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lordsburg, NM

Paying too much for gas Lordsburg? Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Lordsburg Dispatch
Lordsburg Dispatch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YCKNV_0aSzkMhU00

(LORDSBURG, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Lordsburg area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.96 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.00 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lordsburg area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1882 Stagecoach.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

1882 Stagecoach, Lordsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.48

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pilot at 1050 E Motel Dr. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.96 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lordsburg Dispatch

Lordsburg Dispatch

Lordsburg, NM
3
Followers
73
Post
590
Views
ABOUT

With Lordsburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lordsburg, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Lordsburg, NMPosted by
Lordsburg Dispatch

This is the cheapest gas in Lordsburg right now

(LORDSBURG, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lordsburg area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Flying J at 11 Old Us-70. Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 1882 Stagecoach, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Lordsburg, NMPosted by
Lordsburg Dispatch

Diesel price check: This is Lordsburg's cheapest station

(LORDSBURG, NM) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.07 in the greater Lordsburg area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Lordsburg area went to Love's Travel Stop at 900 W Motel Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.48 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.55, at Flying J at 11 Old Us-70, the survey found:
Lordsburg, NMPosted by
Lordsburg Dispatch

Lordsburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.22 per gallon

(LORDSBURG, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Lordsburg, you could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on gas. Circle K at 1316 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1882 Stagecoach, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.