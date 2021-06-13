Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawthorne, NV

Where’s the most expensive gas in Hawthorne?

Posted by 
Hawthorne Times
Hawthorne Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14404D_0aSzkJ3J00

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Are you paying too much for gas in Hawthorne?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.83 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Hawthorne area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 624 5Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Hawthorne area that as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

76

624 5Th St, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$--

Sinclair

1101 5Th St, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.83
$4.10
$4.25
$3.73
card
card$3.89
$4.16
$4.31
$3.79

Chevron

1075 Us-95, Hawthorne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 1101 5Th St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne, NV
11
Followers
64
Post
373
Views
ABOUT

With Hawthorne Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hawthorne, NV
Local
Nevada Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nv#Gasbuddy Sunday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Hawthorne, NVPosted by
Hawthorne Times

Hawthorne gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon

(HAWTHORNE, NV) Gas prices vary across in the Hawthorne area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon. Sinclair at 1101 5Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 705 Freedom Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.91.
Wheatland, WYPosted by
Wheatland Journal

Wheatland gas at $2.83 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WHEATLAND, WY) According to Wheatland gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas. Exxon at 1858 W Mariposa Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 81 Swanson Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Winnsboro, LAPosted by
Winnsboro Bulletin

Here’s the cheapest gas in Winnsboro Saturday

(WINNSBORO, LA) According to Winnsboro gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3370 Front St. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.74 at Spirit at 3860 Front St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Elk City, OKPosted by
Elk City Digest

Save up to $0.30 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Elk City

(ELK CITY, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Elk City area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Love's Country Store at 1001 W 3Rd St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 315 E 3Rd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Artesia, NMPosted by
Artesia Journal

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Artesia

(ARTESIA, NM) According to Artesia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas. Walmart at 604 N 26Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 104 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Elk City, OKPosted by
Elk City Digest

Top homes for sale in Elk City

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity in the R&R Addition in Elk City, Oklahoma. This beautiful custom 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home