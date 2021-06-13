Cancel
Valentine, NE

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Valentine as of Sunday

Valentine Post
 8 days ago
(VALENTINE, NE) Are you paying too much for gas in Valentine?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Valentine area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.99 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Valentine area appeared to be at Casey's, at 112 E Hwy 20.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Valentine area that as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 112 E Hwy 20. As of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Valentine, NE
With Valentine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

