Granby, CO

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Granby

Posted by 
Granby News Flash
Granby News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O8ZdV_0aSzkHHr00

(GRANBY, CO) Gas prices vary across the Granby area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.06 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Granby area was $3.36 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.33 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Granby area appeared to be at Conoco, at 511 E Agate Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Granby area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco

511 E Agate Ave, Granby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Kum & Go

308 W Agate Ave, Granby
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 945 W Agate Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.33 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Granby, CO
ABOUT

With Granby News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

