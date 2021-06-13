Are you overpaying for gas in Meeker? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MEEKER, CO) Are you paying too much for gas in Meeker?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Meeker area ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.35, with an average price of $3.35 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 793 Market St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 793 Market St. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.