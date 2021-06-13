Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Morenci

(MORENCI, MI) Gas prices vary across the Morenci area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Morenci area was $3.09 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Morenci area appeared to be at Marathon, at 17980 Us-20.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Morenci area that as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 17980 Us-20, Fayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 617 W Main St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.