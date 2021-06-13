Cancel
Junction, TX

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Junction

Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 8 days ago
(JUNCTION, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Junction area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.93, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Junction area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 2342 N Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

2342 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.38
$--
$3.29
card
card$2.93
$3.31
$3.80
$3.29

Shell

2416 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.28
$3.63
$2.99

Chevron

2415 N Main St, Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$3.05

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Alon at 1014 Main St. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

