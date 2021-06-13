Not All Abductions End in Tears: Philadelphia's Erica Pratt Saves Herself from Kidnappers

Erica Pratt - missing less than 48 hours Pinterest

On the evening of Monday, July 22, 2002, seven-year-old Erica Pratt was outside of her Southwest Philadelphia home playing with her five-year-old sister and their six-year-old friend Rani Byrd. Suddenly, a car with two men pulled up in a white car with dark tinted windows and called Erica over. She refused, so the passenger jumped out and grabbed her, intent on stealing her away from her family. Rani tried to save her, but the man shoved her to the ground.

In an instant, the car, with a kicking and screaming Erica now held to the floor inside, sped away. As they moved through the streets of Philadelphia, the kidnappers covered her eyes and bound her wrists together with duct tape.

The scene in front of the Pratt house in the moments after Erica was taken was chaos. A crying Rani Byrd told the girl's grandmother what happened, and she called the police. The neighborhood frantically searched for the little girl until the authorities came.

Her abductors took the girl about twelve miles away from her home to an abandoned house in the Logan section of Philadelphia. They hid her away in the basement and called Erica's grandma to demand a hefty ransom for her safe return – the first of at least six calls they made over the next twenty-four hours.

All of this happened within twenty minutes of Erica being taken.

There had been a rumor circulating in the neighborhood that her family had received $150 thousand in life insurance money after the shooting death of her uncle. The kidnappers wanted that money in exchange for Erica.

The rumor wasn't true. There was no money.

Erica spent the night alone in the basement with her eyes covered and hands bound next to a twin-sized mattress, a bucket, and a bag of potato chips and some juice. The next day the scared young girl exhibited a level of courage and composure that few of us could hope to reach. Believing her abductors were away, she began her escape.

The seven-year-old first chewed through the duct tape that bound her wrists together. When her hands were free, she removed the tape from over her eyes. Then, she slowly walked through the darkness and climbed the rickety basement stairs – only to find the door locked from the outside.

That didn't stop the ever-resourceful little girl. She kicked at the door until one of the panels broke loose and then climbed through. Erica then went to the mail slot and called for help – a small group of neighborhood kids helped her break a window and climb through. A young girl on a bicycle then pedaled over to police officers down the block from where they played.

It was just before 8 PM the evening after Erica Pratt had been reported missing.

When the police followed the bicycle back to the sidewalk in front of 1211 W Loudon St, they found Erica wearing the same white tank top and blue shorts she'd been wearing the day before. She was bruised and hungry, but she was safe. After a precautionary night in a local hospital bed, she went home to her family.

Her abductors, James Burns and Edward Johnson, had been identified as persons of interest within a few hours of her disappearance. While they wouldn't discuss specifics, the Pratt family was familiar with both men. They'd also been seen around the neighborhood in the days after Erica's escape trying to get money to move south.

Both men were captured after a foot chase a short distance from where they kidnapped the girl. The evidence against the men was significant.

Burns had made the ransom phone calls to Erica's grandmother from his girlfriend's cell phone. When captured, Johnson had a key to the house. Officials also lifted his fingerprint from the duct tape on Erica Pratt. Finally, a neighbor noticed a group of men matching their descriptions inside the abandoned house.

Erica was heralded nationwide for her bravery. Among the many accolades, Time magazine named her 'Person of the Week,' noting that "not all abductions end in tears."

In May 2003, Edward Johnson pled guilty. James Burns was convicted a month later. The twenty-four-year-old Johnson was sentenced to 10 to 37 years, and thirty-year-old Burns to 14 1/2 to 49 years for their crimes.

Against incredible odds, Erica Pratt not only saved herself but saw the men that took her end up in jail. Because of her courage and sheer force of will, seven-year-old Erica Pratt was a hero.

Erica Pratt Alchetron, the Free Social Encyclopedia

Follow me to see more incredible stories omitted from history. ... Follow

Sources