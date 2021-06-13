Paying too much for gas Candor? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CANDOR, NC) Gas prices vary across the Candor area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Candor area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 801 Nc-211 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Candor area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot 801 Nc-211 E, Candor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.21 $ 3.45 $ 3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 520 E Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.