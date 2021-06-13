Cancel
Candor, NC

Paying too much for gas Candor? Analysis shows most expensive station

Candor Post
 8 days ago
(CANDOR, NC) Gas prices vary across the Candor area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.81 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.83 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Candor area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Pilot, at 801 Nc-211 E.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Candor area that as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday:

Pilot

801 Nc-211 E, Candor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$2.85
$3.21
$3.45
$3.51

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 520 E Main St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.81 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Candor Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

