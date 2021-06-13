Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Dannemora

(DANNEMORA, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Dannemora area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dannemora area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 3346 Ny-3.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dannemora area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf 3346 Ny-3, Saranac

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.15

Tedford's Gas 3439 Ny-3, Saranac

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stewart's Shops at 1173 Cook St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.