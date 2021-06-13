Cancel
Dannemora, NY

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Dannemora

Dannemora Daily
 8 days ago
(DANNEMORA, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.14 for gas in the Dannemora area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.11 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.14 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Dannemora area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Gulf, at 3346 Ny-3.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dannemora area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Gulf

3346 Ny-3, Saranac
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.35
$--
$3.15

Tedford's Gas

3439 Ny-3, Saranac
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.45
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Stewart's Shops at 1173 Cook St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.11 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Dannemora, NY
ABOUT

With Dannemora Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

