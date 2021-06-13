Don’t overpay for gas in Burney: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BURNEY, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Burney?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burney area was $4.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.95 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 37300 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 37300 Main St, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 38389 Ca-299, Burney

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.