Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burney, CA

Don’t overpay for gas in Burney: Analysis shows most expensive station

Posted by 
Burney Times
Burney Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jAXTs_0aSzjxxE00

(BURNEY, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Burney?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burney area was $4.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.95 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 37300 Main St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

37300 Main St, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

38389 Ca-299, Burney
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$3.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Burney Times

Burney Times

Burney, CA
6
Followers
88
Post
969
Views
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burney, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Burney, CAPosted by
Burney Times

Diesel price check: This is Burney's cheapest station

(BURNEY, CA) You could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on diesel in Burney, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Burney area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.89, at Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.99, listed at Chevron at 37300 Main St.
Burney, CAPosted by
Burney Times

Where's the cheapest gas in Burney?

(BURNEY, CA) According to Burney gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 37300 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.49.
Burney, CAPosted by
Burney Times

Burney gas at $3.95 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BURNEY, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Burney area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.95 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.49 at Chevron at 37300 Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.