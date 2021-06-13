Don’t overpay for gas in Burney: Analysis shows most expensive station
(BURNEY, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Burney?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Burney area was $4.24 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.95 to $4.49 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 37300 Main St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$4.49
$--
$--
$3.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Pit River Gas & Mini Mart at 20258 Tamarack Ave. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.